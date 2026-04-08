Colombia's Economic Outlook: Exceeding Expectations for Growth

On Tuesday, Colombia's finance ministry released a draft budget proposal to Congress detailing a robust 3% economic growth forecast for 2027. This prediction surpasses the previously set target of 2.6% for this year and showcases an optimistic outlook for the country's future.

Interestingly, the ministry's projections are considerably higher than those of Colombia's central bank, which expects a GDP growth rate of only 1.6% for the same period. This divergence follows a trend seen in 2025, where the economy expanded by 2.7%, largely due to strong domestic consumption.

Despite the promising growth forecast, the ministry estimated inflation would stand at 4.8% in 2027, slightly below its prior 2026 prediction but above the central bank's 3% target. Inflation reached 5.10% in 2025, highlighting persistent challenges in meeting the central bank's goals.