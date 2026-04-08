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Cyber Infiltration Alert: Germany Targets APT28

Germany's domestic intelligence agency warned of cyberattacks by Russian state-linked hacker group APT28, which had compromised TP-Link routers to spy on critical infrastructure. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution issued this warning with international partners. Several routers were targeted globally, including some in Germany, prompting replacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 03:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 03:05 IST
Cyber Infiltration Alert: Germany Targets APT28

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has sounded an alarm over cyberattacks by the Russian-affiliated hacker group APT28, known for targeting vulnerable TP-Link internet routers. The attempts aimed to spy on military, government, and other critical infrastructures.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), alongside Germany's foreign intelligence agency BND and the U.S. FBI, issued the warning. APT28, also known as "Fancy Bear," is linked to Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, and has attacked thousands of routers worldwide, including approximately 30 in Germany.

In certain instances, the infiltration was confirmed, leading operators to replace compromised routers. APT28 has previously been involved in cyberattacks on Germany's parliament and various other critical targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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