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Tripura CM Intensifies ADC Poll Campaign with Sharp Criticism of Tipra Motha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha intensifies BJP's campaign ahead of the Autonomous District Council elections, criticizing Tipra Motha for misleading the indigenous community. Saha highlights governance issues, alleging misappropriations, while expressing confidence in BJP's success. The campaign gained momentum with 427 voters joining the BJP, with upcoming polls scheduled on April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:04 IST
Tripura CM Intensifies ADC Poll Campaign with Sharp Criticism of Tipra Motha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/CMO Tripura). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the heightened political fervor leading up to the Autonomous District Council elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a vehement critique of Tipra Motha, accusing the party of betraying the indigenous population's trust through years of deceit. Addressing a public rally at Ampinagar, Saha confidently predicted the diminishing influence of Tipra Motha while asserting the Bharatiya Janata Party's capability to secure a victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Saha outlined the BJP's strategy of contesting all 28 ADC seats independently, eschewing traditional alliances, and accused Tipra Motha of inciting communal divisions. He cited governance lapses and financial misappropriations despite allocated government funds for ADC's development. Saha emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in ADC governance, underlining the BJP's vision for effective leadership.

The rally witnessed a significant political endorsement, with 427 voters officially joining the BJP in Saha's presence, marking a notable boost for the party. Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and leading party figures attended the event. The Tripura elections, set for April 9, coincide with assembly polls in other regions, bringing significant electoral activity. The Election Commission has ensured voters a paid holiday under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, supporting comprehensive electoral participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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