Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu's Bold Stand

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the nation is intensifying its actions against Iran, focusing efforts on dismantling the regime without targeting the Iranian people.

The Israeli offensive, recently targeting Iranian military infrastructure, coincides with U.S. President Trump's strict deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, promising severe consequences if ignored.

Amid heightened tensions, Iran urges its youth to protect key infrastructure, while Netanyahu reiterated Israel's strengthened security stance since October's conflicts, marking a significant shift in regional power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)