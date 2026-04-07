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China Steps In: Diplomatic Push to Resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflict

China continues its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The talks mark the first major diplomatic engagement since Pakistan's February operation targeting alleged militants in Afghanistan. The UN has questioned Pakistan's evidence concerning Afghan involvement, urging a commitment to ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:46 IST
China Steps In: Diplomatic Push to Resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflict
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Amid escalating military tensions, China has launched mediation efforts to broker peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

This diplomatic initiative follows Pakistan's late February military operation aiming at purported terrorist bases in Afghanistan, a move that intensified regional tensions.

The UN has cast doubt on Pakistan's claims about Afghan militants, emphasizing a need for credible evidence to support such allegations, while urging both nations towards a permanent ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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