Tensions Escalate: India Issues Urgent Advisory for Nationals in Iran

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, India has issued an urgent advisory for its nationals residing in Iran, following an ultimatum from the United States to Tehran. The advisory comes as President Donald Trump warned of severe consequences if Iran fails to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Indian embassy in Iran urged all Indian nationals to remain indoors and avoid areas such as military installations and power infrastructure over the next 48 hours. Citizens were also advised to stay clear of the upper floors of buildings to ensure safety.

According to reports, around 9,000 Indians were in Iran at the conflict's onset. As the situation unfolds, Indian nationals are encouraged to maintain contact with embassy-affiliated teams and strictly coordinate any necessary movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)