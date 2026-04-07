TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP Over Broken Promises to Rajbanshi Community
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP-led Centre for failing to fulfill promises made to the Rajbanshi community in north Bengal. He accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of making false promises, undermining the community's pride, and not addressing their demands, including constitutional recognition of their language.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address in the Natabari Assembly constituency, Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of ignoring the promises made to the Rajbanshi community in north Bengal.
Banerjee specifically targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that he failed to follow through on the commitment to include the Rajbanshi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and to establish a 'Narayani Sena' battalion comprising community members, undermining their pride and self-esteem.
The TMC leader argued that the BJP's negligence extended to general neglect for the region's cultural and historic icons, and he highlighted the community's exclusion from electoral rolls in addition to their grievances being overlooked by the Centre.