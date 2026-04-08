Enriched uranium will be removed from Iran through agreement or force, says Israeli PM Netanyahu.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:26 IST
Enriched uranium will be removed from Iran through agreement or force, says Israeli PM Netanyahu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Middle East
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- security
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