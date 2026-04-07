Donald Trump Jr. launched a scathing critique of the European Union's liberal policies, warning of an impending division between eastern and western member states during a speech in Banja Luka, Bosnia. He claimed that Europe's major players believe the region is in disarray and called for substantial reform.

Trump Jr. underscored his concern over western European countries' declining commitment to common sense, contrasting them with eastern states' strong work ethic. He described western policies as parasitic, contributing to potential fractures within the Union.

The speech, given in a private capacity, was perceived as support for the Serb separatist leadership. Coinciding with the U.S. Vice President's visit to Hungary, these diplomatic movements suggest a shift in U.S. foreign policy focus under President Trump's leadership.