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Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

Donald Trump Jr. criticized the European Union's liberal policies, predicting a 'major fracture' between its eastern and western members. Speaking in Banja Luka, Bosnia, he urged Europe to address its challenges and highlighted concerns about western policies as detrimental to European unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banjaluka | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:45 IST
Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

Donald Trump Jr. launched a scathing critique of the European Union's liberal policies, warning of an impending division between eastern and western member states during a speech in Banja Luka, Bosnia. He claimed that Europe's major players believe the region is in disarray and called for substantial reform.

Trump Jr. underscored his concern over western European countries' declining commitment to common sense, contrasting them with eastern states' strong work ethic. He described western policies as parasitic, contributing to potential fractures within the Union.

The speech, given in a private capacity, was perceived as support for the Serb separatist leadership. Coinciding with the U.S. Vice President's visit to Hungary, these diplomatic movements suggest a shift in U.S. foreign policy focus under President Trump's leadership.

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