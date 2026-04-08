Punjab's Debt Crisis: Leaders Slam AAP Government

On Tuesday, opposition leaders targeted the AAP administration in Punjab over the state's mounting debt, accusing it of worsening financial burdens with a new Rs 1,500 crore loan. This brings Punjab's total debt to over Rs 4 lakh crore, sparking concerns about its fiscal and economic sustainability.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticized Bhagwant Mann's government for prioritizing borrowing over fiscal discipline. Majithia accused the government of continuously increasing the debt, rather than reducing liabilities as promised, thus weakening Punjab's economic position.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa echoed these sentiments, noting development projects have halted and per capita debt has surged. He alleged that funds are misallocated for political purposes rather than genuine development, warning of a looming financial emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)