Tehran Joins Islamabad Peace Talks Amid Tensions
The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, confirmed Tehran's involvement in peace talks hosted by Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for Iran's acceptance, aiming to restore regional peace. The discussions follow a US-Iran ceasefire agreement and recent escalations involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed Tehran's participation in peace talks facilitated by Pakistan, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The talks, set in Islamabad, come as part of efforts to address rising tensions in the region.
The diplomatic conversation between Shehbaz and Pezeshkian was described as 'warm and substantive,' highlighting mutual appreciation for Pakistan's initiative in hosting the negotiations. This engagement follows a crucial US-Iran ceasefire agreement.
Just days prior, a joint US-Israel attack resulted in significant casualties within Iran, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ensuing conflict has impacted the entire Gulf region, underscoring the urgent need for dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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