Left Menu

Tehran Joins Islamabad Peace Talks Amid Tensions

The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, confirmed Tehran's involvement in peace talks hosted by Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for Iran's acceptance, aiming to restore regional peace. The discussions follow a US-Iran ceasefire agreement and recent escalations involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:39 IST
Tehran Joins Islamabad Peace Talks Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed Tehran's participation in peace talks facilitated by Pakistan, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The talks, set in Islamabad, come as part of efforts to address rising tensions in the region.

The diplomatic conversation between Shehbaz and Pezeshkian was described as 'warm and substantive,' highlighting mutual appreciation for Pakistan's initiative in hosting the negotiations. This engagement follows a crucial US-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Just days prior, a joint US-Israel attack resulted in significant casualties within Iran, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ensuing conflict has impacted the entire Gulf region, underscoring the urgent need for dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Space42 PLC Assures Stakeholders of Uninterrupted Services

Space42 PLC Assures Stakeholders of Uninterrupted Services

 Global
2
Web of Deceit: Trafficking Ring from Jharkhand to Myanmar Exposed

Web of Deceit: Trafficking Ring from Jharkhand to Myanmar Exposed

 India
3
Internal Strife: Congress Workers’ Woes in Himachal Pradesh

Internal Strife: Congress Workers’ Woes in Himachal Pradesh

 India
4
Trial Unfolds: Syrian Man Denies Human Rights Violations in Dutch Court

Trial Unfolds: Syrian Man Denies Human Rights Violations in Dutch Court

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026