India Withdraws COP33 Hosting Bid for 2028
India has retracted its offer to host the COP33 climate conference in 2028. Government officials informed Reuters of this decision, though the reasons remain undisclosed. Climate Home News reported the withdrawal followed a review of India's commitments. All parties involved have yet to provide further comments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:26 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
India has withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations annual climate Conference Of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, according to government officials.
Officials noted the decision was communicated to the UN, although the reasons for this withdrawal remain unspecified.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially expressed interest in hosting the summit. While the federal environment ministry declined to comment, Climate Home News reports India's decision stems from a review of commitments. The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat has yet to comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)