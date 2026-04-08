India Withdraws COP33 Hosting Bid for 2028

India has withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations annual climate Conference Of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, according to government officials.

Officials noted the decision was communicated to the UN, although the reasons for this withdrawal remain unspecified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially expressed interest in hosting the summit. While the federal environment ministry declined to comment, Climate Home News reports India's decision stems from a review of commitments. The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)