Trump's Stance on Lebanon's Exclusion: A Hezbollah Factor
President Donald Trump explained Lebanon's exclusion from the ceasefire deal due to Hezbollah's involvement. He assured that this would be addressed separately. In a PBS News Hour interview, he remarked that ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon were anticipated as part of the broader agreement.
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In a recent development, President Donald Trump clarified Lebanon's absence from the ceasefire agreement, attributing it to Hezbollah's influence. Speaking briefly with PBS News Hour, Trump asserted that the issue would be resolved separately, maintaining a confident stance.
When questioned about the continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, Trump noted that it was understood as part of the broader ceasefire arrangement. 'Everyone knows that's a separate skirmish,' he remarked, suggesting that such actions were anticipated within the scope of the deal.
Trump's comments underscore the ongoing complexities in Middle Eastern geopolitics, with Hezbollah's role being a significant factor in strategic decisions. The President's remarks reflect a tactical approach towards addressing Hezbollah's position apart from the ceasefire negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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