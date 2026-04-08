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Eknath Shinde's Call for United Shiv Sena Leadership

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde urges Shiv Sena leaders to unify and focus on party growth, warning of consequences for underperformance. Shinde stresses grassroots engagement, voter list reviews, and active leadership roles in strengthening party organization ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:00 IST
Eknath Shinde's Call for United Shiv Sena Leadership
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head, has issued a call to arms for party workers, emphasizing the need for unity and expansion of the party framework. In a significant statement on Wednesday, Shinde warned that those who fail to meet performance standards may find their positions at risk.

Targeting a strengthened party organization, Shinde accentuated the importance of grassroots involvement and instructed key members, including MLAs and MPs, to connect with local Shiv Sainiks and act decisively on public issues. This addresses the shifting political landscape as the party prepares for local government and legislative elections.

Beyond grassroots efforts, Shinde demanded regular reporting and the appointment of Booth Level Agents to ensure accurate voter lists. This directive aligns with efforts for local self-government, assembly, and Lok Sabha elections, where Shinde has mapped out strategic approaches for constituency site visits and coordinated efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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