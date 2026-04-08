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Beirut Caught in Crossfire: Israeli Strikes Renew Hostilities Amid Hopes for Peace

Unexpected Israeli strikes hit central Beirut just hours after announcing a ceasefire with Iran. The attacks, targeting Hezbollah, left dozens dead and hundreds injured. Lebanon accused Israel of violating international law. The Lebanese government expressed readiness to negotiate peace. However, renewed violence shattered hopes for quick resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:02 IST
Beirut Caught in Crossfire: Israeli Strikes Renew Hostilities Amid Hopes for Peace
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  • Lebanon

In a surprising escalation, Israeli strikes pounded central Beirut on Wednesday, hours after a ceasefire was announced in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. The unexpected attacks targeted Hezbollah positions, leaving dozens dead and hundreds wounded, according to Lebanese health authorities.

The strikes, which Israel described as its largest coordinated operation against Hezbollah, have drawn sharp criticism from Lebanese leaders. Outrage poured in as black smoke filled the skies over Beirut, a city previously offering refuge to those displaced by conflict. Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneed Sayed described the strikes as a dangerous turning point.

As Israeli and Hezbollah tensions reignite, Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, accused Israel of flouting international law. Meanwhile, Lebanon is urging negotiations to ease hostilities, although Israeli responses remain scant amid the escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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