Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Electoral Roll 'Rewrite'

Political activist Yogendra Yadav has alleged that the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is deliberately designed to 'rewrite' voter lists, which could significantly sway election results in multiple constituencies. Speaking at a press conference, Yadav highlighted that the exercise places a heavy and unjust burden on voters to re-affirm their eligibility, turning a routine update into a potential manipulation tool.

Yadav pointed out that nearly 9.8 lakh names were deleted in West Bengal's first review phase, placing it among the highest states for deletions. State deletions could reach up to six crores. He argues that the process unfairly targets certain communities, demonstrating political motives in its execution. Such actions could possibly change outcomes in closely contested seats.

Prashant Bhushan, a senior advocate, criticized the lack of adherence to legal standards in this revision, referencing a 1995 Supreme Court decision that emphasized proper notice for voter deletions. With a compressed timeline and considerable deletions, the revision has sparked concerns over legality and socio-economic impacts, particularly in West Bengal.