Pakistan's Diplomatic Strides: Navigating A Fragile Peace

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged restraint from all parties amidst reports of US-Iran ceasefire violations. The conditional two-week truce, which allows the Strait of Hormuz to remain open for shipping, is under threat, said the Prime Minister in a social media post.

The ceasefire violations, undermining peace efforts, prompted a phone discussion between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, focusing on breaches by Israel in Lebanon. This development precedes Islamabad's scheduled peace talks between US and Iranian delegations aimed at resolving the conflict.

Sharif, speaking at a Cabinet meeting, emphasized Pakistan's determination to extinguish the war's flames and its readiness for diplomatic leadership. He credited the strategic efforts and support from Gulf and Muslim nations, along with China, for this diplomatic initiative that underscores a pivotal shift in Pakistan's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)