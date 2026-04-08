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Pakistan's Diplomatic Strides: Navigating A Fragile Peace

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for restraint amid US-Iran ceasefire violations, urging respect for the truce. Pakistan is set to host peace talks between the US and Iran, striving to foster a peaceful resolution. Sharif highlighted Pakistan's evolving diplomatic role and its broader global respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:34 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Strides: Navigating A Fragile Peace
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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged restraint from all parties amidst reports of US-Iran ceasefire violations. The conditional two-week truce, which allows the Strait of Hormuz to remain open for shipping, is under threat, said the Prime Minister in a social media post.

The ceasefire violations, undermining peace efforts, prompted a phone discussion between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, focusing on breaches by Israel in Lebanon. This development precedes Islamabad's scheduled peace talks between US and Iranian delegations aimed at resolving the conflict.

Sharif, speaking at a Cabinet meeting, emphasized Pakistan's determination to extinguish the war's flames and its readiness for diplomatic leadership. He credited the strategic efforts and support from Gulf and Muslim nations, along with China, for this diplomatic initiative that underscores a pivotal shift in Pakistan's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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