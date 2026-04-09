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Tyson Fury's Comeback and the Anticipated Clash with Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury, coming out of retirement, is set to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in London. If successful, Fury aims for a much-anticipated matchup with fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua. The potential showdown follows both fighters' recent bouts, with Joshua defeating Jake Paul and experiencing a personal tragedy afterward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 02:50 IST
Tyson Fury's Comeback and the Anticipated Clash with Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tyson Fury has confirmed his aspirations to face Anthony Joshua in a much-anticipated bout between the British heavyweights. This development follows Fury's return from retirement, marking his upcoming fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov in London on Saturday.

Speaking to BBC radio, Fury, 37, shared his focus on the current challenge posed by Canada-based Russian Makhmudov. Yet, he expressed eagerness to face Joshua next, reflecting on their intertwined boxing journeys and public anticipation.

An additional dynamic to this narrative is Deontay Wilder's challenge to Joshua after his recent victory. However, Fury critiqued Wilder's bout as lackluster, emphasizing his own readiness for top-tier competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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