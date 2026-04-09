The 'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced: Unveiling the Tragedy Behind Matthew Perry's Death

In a Los Angeles courtroom, a federal judge sentenced Jasveen Sangha to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Sangha pleaded guilty to selling the ketamine that led to actor Matthew Perry's overdose and death in 2023.

The sentence concludes a two-and-a-half-year investigation into Perry's tragic demise. Known for his role as Chandler Bing on 'Friends', Perry's loss reverberated among fans and loved ones. Keith Morrison, Perry's stepfather, expressed deep sorrow over Perry's untimely death.

Sangha, labeled 'Ketamine Queen' by prosecutors, ran a drug operation targeting high-profile clients. Defense lawyers questioned the fairness of her sentence compared to co-defendants. The judge justified the decision, citing Sangha's extensive drug dealings as a factor.