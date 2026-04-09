Pakistan's Midnight Diplomacy: The Brink of War and the Ceasefire Solution

Pakistan orchestrated a night-time diplomatic mission aimed at preventing a full-blown conflict involving the United States, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. With tensions at an all-time high, a ceasefire seemed unattainable after Iranian strikes hit Saudi petrochemical sites.

Amid grave warnings from President Donald Trump, Pakistan engaged top officials, mediating a crucial ceasefire agreement. Tehran and Washington were pulled into direct negotiation, averting the possibility of further hostilities that could devastate the region.

Despite resistance, especially concerning threats from Israel, Pakistan's firm diplomatic push convinced Iran to agree to suspend hostilities and consider future dialogue, showcasing Islamabad's pivotal role in maintaining regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)