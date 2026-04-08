Left Menu

White House says Trump is opposed to tolls for ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:28 IST
White House says Trump is opposed to tolls for ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.

White House says Trump is opposed to tolls for ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid Middle East Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid Middle East Conflict

 Iran
2
Oscar Lovera Appointed as Paraguay's New Economy and Finance Minister

Oscar Lovera Appointed as Paraguay's New Economy and Finance Minister

 Paraguay
3
Nail-Biting Finish: Gujarat Titans Secure Thrilling Win Over Delhi Capitals

Nail-Biting Finish: Gujarat Titans Secure Thrilling Win Over Delhi Capitals

 India
4
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Inside the Uttarakhand STF's Arrest Operation

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Inside the Uttarakhand STF's Arrest Operation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026