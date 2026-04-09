Pivotal Votes in Assam and Puducherry: A Call for Unity and Integrity
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged voters in Assam and Puducherry to overcome divisive politics and corruption through their votes. He emphasized unity and development in Assam and integrity in Puducherry's governance, rallying citizens to vote for positive change and progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 08:59 IST
- Country:
- India
On the day of the crucial Assembly election in Assam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on citizens to use their votes to defeat divisive and apathetic politics.
Addressing voters via social media, Kharge stressed the importance of choosing unity and real development, asserting that the election could restore Assam's pride.
In Puducherry, Kharge similarly urged citizens to vote against corruption and choose honest governance, advocating for jobs, safety, and integrity in leadership.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- election
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- unity
- Puducherry
- voters
- Congress
- politics
- governance
- change
ALSO READ
Prestige Battle in Karnataka: Bypolls to Test Congress's Hold
Clash of Titans: Puducherry's Heated Assembly Polls
Puducherry's Electoral Battle: A Voter's Choice
Assembly polls: Amid tight security, voting begins across Puducherry, in its enclaves including Karaikal.
Drone Surveillance and New Forces Shape Puducherry Assembly Elections