Pivotal Votes in Assam and Puducherry: A Call for Unity and Integrity

On the day of the crucial Assembly election in Assam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on citizens to use their votes to defeat divisive and apathetic politics.

Addressing voters via social media, Kharge stressed the importance of choosing unity and real development, asserting that the election could restore Assam's pride.

In Puducherry, Kharge similarly urged citizens to vote against corruption and choose honest governance, advocating for jobs, safety, and integrity in leadership.