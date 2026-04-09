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Puducherry's Electoral Battle: A Voter's Choice

Amidst tight security, voting commenced in Puducherry with 9.50 lakh voters deciding between the NDA and INDIA blocs. The region has 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates in contention. Notably, female voters surpass male voters. Actor-politicians Vijay's TVK and Seeman's NTK add intrigue to the electoral race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:24 IST
Puducherry's Electoral Battle: A Voter's Choice
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The electoral atmosphere in Puducherry turned vibrant as voting began under stringent security measures. With 9.50 lakh voters, the union territory is a battleground between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

Enthusiastic voters lined up at polling stations across Puducherry and its enclaves, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, to cast their votes. The polling, which started promptly at 7 am, marks a significant decision-making moment for the region's future leadership.

A total of 294 candidates aim to win favor from a diverse electorate predominantly comprised of women. Additionally, the involvement of actor-politicians like Vijay and Seeman raises expectations and adds a unique twist to this electoral saga.

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