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Modi's Call for Change: BJP vs TMC in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, calling for voters to replace the TMC in the upcoming elections. He promised economic growth, a secure investment climate, and self-sufficiency in fisheries for the state under BJP leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:48 IST
Modi's Call for Change: BJP vs TMC in Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), criticizing its governance in West Bengal. During a rally in Haldia, Modi urged voters to oust the TMC in favor of the BJP, which he claims will bring progress and economic development to the region.

Accusing the TMC of stalling the state's progress, Modi alleged that the party has damaged both the private sector and government institutions. He argued that the TMC's alleged mismanagement and policies are detrimental to investments and economic growth in Bengal.

Modi also promised a 'double-engine government' that would synchronize efforts between the state and the Centre for the benefit of West Bengal. He highlighted the BJP's current initiatives and commitment to enhancing the fisheries sector as examples of future development under his party's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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