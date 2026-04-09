Modi's Call for Change: BJP vs TMC in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), criticizing its governance in West Bengal. During a rally in Haldia, Modi urged voters to oust the TMC in favor of the BJP, which he claims will bring progress and economic development to the region.

Accusing the TMC of stalling the state's progress, Modi alleged that the party has damaged both the private sector and government institutions. He argued that the TMC's alleged mismanagement and policies are detrimental to investments and economic growth in Bengal.

Modi also promised a 'double-engine government' that would synchronize efforts between the state and the Centre for the benefit of West Bengal. He highlighted the BJP's current initiatives and commitment to enhancing the fisheries sector as examples of future development under his party's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)