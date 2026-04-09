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Assam CM Sarma Confident of Win Amidst BJP Mandate Echoes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by his family, cast his vote in the state assembly election, expressing confidence in a decisive BJP-led NDA mandate. Sarma dismissed allegations by Congress and adhered to election guidelines, emphasizing the importance of voter turnout for Assam's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:12 IST
Assam CM Sarma Confident of Win Amidst BJP Mandate Echoes
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a key political figure, exercised his vote in the state assembly election on Thursday. He expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA would secure a decisive mandate.

Accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and their two children, Nandil and Sukanya, the CM voted at No. 15 Garal Buniyadi Lower Primary School in Jalukbari, a constituency he has long represented.

Ahead of voting, Sarma offered prayers at renowned shrines, including the Kamakhya Temple, and dismissed Congress's allegations against him, adhering to Election Commission regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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