Papal Peace Mission: Pope Leo's Transformational Journey Across Africa

Pope Leo is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey, visiting Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea over ten days. This tour comes amid ongoing political and economic shifts in these regions, where past struggles and present transformations coexist.

In Algeria, the pope's visit highlights a modern paradox. Despite the 'Hirak' movement's push for political reform, critics argue that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune maintains similar power dynamics as his predecessor. Meanwhile, Algeria enjoys economic gains due to rising global energy prices.

Moving to Cameroon, a nation under President Paul Biya's four-decade rule, the pope will draw attention to efforts for peace in the troubled Anglophone regions. In Angola and Equatorial Guinea, Leo's visit underscores broader themes of economic dependence on oil and persistent human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)