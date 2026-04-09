Innovative Engineering Boost: fischer India Unveils New FUS-C Channel

fischer India has introduced the FUS-C Channel, marking a significant advancement in mounting rail systems for the construction industry. This innovative product is engineered to meet international standards while catering to the specific needs of the Indian market.

Enhanced with features such as increased load-bearing capacity and superior corrosion resistance, the FUS-C Channel showcases fischer's commitment to quality and performance. The use of Zinc-Magnesium coating is a testament to the brand's dedication to providing environmentally sustainable solutions.

Further reinforcing their commitment, fischer India has inaugurated a production facility in Bangalore. This strategic move aims to improve supply chain efficiency and product availability, underscoring fischer's 'Make in India' initiative to deliver German quality locally.