Left Menu

Innovative Engineering Boost: fischer India Unveils New FUS-C Channel

fischer India launches its new FUS-C Channel with advanced features, enhancing its status in construction systems. This channel is designed for performance, safety, and efficiency, and reflects German engineering standards. A new production facility in Bangalore further emphasizes the brand's commitment to serving the growing Indian market effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:06 IST
Innovative Engineering Boost: fischer India Unveils New FUS-C Channel

fischer India has introduced the FUS-C Channel, marking a significant advancement in mounting rail systems for the construction industry. This innovative product is engineered to meet international standards while catering to the specific needs of the Indian market.

Enhanced with features such as increased load-bearing capacity and superior corrosion resistance, the FUS-C Channel showcases fischer's commitment to quality and performance. The use of Zinc-Magnesium coating is a testament to the brand's dedication to providing environmentally sustainable solutions.

Further reinforcing their commitment, fischer India has inaugurated a production facility in Bangalore. This strategic move aims to improve supply chain efficiency and product availability, underscoring fischer's 'Make in India' initiative to deliver German quality locally.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Strategic Coast Guard Base in South China Sea

Philippines Unveils Strategic Coast Guard Base in South China Sea

 Philippines
2
Holger Rune Set for Hamburg Comeback Post-Surgery

Holger Rune Set for Hamburg Comeback Post-Surgery

 Global
3
Sterling's Struggle Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire and Global Tensions

Sterling's Struggle Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire and Global Tensions

 United Kingdom
4
Tragic Bus Overturn Claims Lives on Varanasi-Gorakhpur Highway

Tragic Bus Overturn Claims Lives on Varanasi-Gorakhpur Highway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026