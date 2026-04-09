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Haryana Farmers in Crisis: Delay in Crop Lifting Sparks Concerns

Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Haryana's Leader of Opposition, highlighted the concerns of farmers during his visit to a grain market in Ambala. He criticized delays in crop lifting that force farmers to sell at low prices, exacerbating their struggles. Farmers also demand compensation for damage from unseasonal rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:55 IST
Haryana Farmers in Crisis: Delay in Crop Lifting Sparks Concerns
Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Thursday, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in Haryana and a senior Congress figure, raised a red flag regarding the plight of local farmers. During his tour of a grain market in Ambala, Hooda accused authorities of exacerbating the farmers' woes by delaying the lifting of produce, forcing sales at diminished prices.

Hooda openly condemned the current procurement methods, charging that the inefficiencies are akin to treatment meted out to prisoners. He expressed that the resultant delay compels farmers to compromise on the value of their products, further intensifying their financial distress.

This distress is compounded by the devastation wrought by unseasonal rain and hail on crops, sparking cries for compensation. In Jhajjar's Amadalpur village, wheat farmers like Om Pal and Lal Chand report significant losses, with 80% of crops damaged. Mango grower Jagdish in Uttar Pradesh shares a similar plight, disclosing that a considerable portion of his produce was spoiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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