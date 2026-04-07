Congress Plans State-Wide Protest Over Wheat Procurement Delays

Congress in Madhya Pradesh has announced a state-wide protest on April 9, highlighting issues faced by farmers due to delays in wheat procurement by the BJP government. Madhya Pradesh is a premier wheat producer, and the delay poses significant economic challenges for its farmers.

Sajjan Singh Verma, a senior Congress leader, emphasized that the BJP has not fulfilled its electoral promises, leaving farmers to push back through protests. The BJP had pledged to procure wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal but has only announced a Rs 40 bonus per quintal instead.

The delay in procurement has hindered farmers' ability to repay loans, pushing many into default status. Officials claim that procurement will begin on April 10, offering a combined payment of Rs 2,685 per quintal including the bonus.