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Congress Plans State-Wide Protest Over Wheat Procurement Delays

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh announced a state-wide protest on April 9 against delays in wheat procurement by the BJP government. They claim broken promises to farmers, who are struggling with loan repayments. The government plans to commence procurement from April 10, offering a bonus on top of the MSP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:23 IST
Congress Plans State-Wide Protest Over Wheat Procurement Delays
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Congress in Madhya Pradesh has announced a state-wide protest on April 9, highlighting issues faced by farmers due to delays in wheat procurement by the BJP government. Madhya Pradesh is a premier wheat producer, and the delay poses significant economic challenges for its farmers.

Sajjan Singh Verma, a senior Congress leader, emphasized that the BJP has not fulfilled its electoral promises, leaving farmers to push back through protests. The BJP had pledged to procure wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal but has only announced a Rs 40 bonus per quintal instead.

The delay in procurement has hindered farmers' ability to repay loans, pushing many into default status. Officials claim that procurement will begin on April 10, offering a combined payment of Rs 2,685 per quintal including the bonus.

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