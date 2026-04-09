Mukul Choudhary's Late Surge Stuns Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Thriller

Lucknow Super Giants clinched a dramatic three-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting IPL clash on Thursday. Driven by rookie Mukul Choudhary's explosive late assault and Ayush Badoni's solid fifty, LSG overturned a challenging chase into a memorable triumph.

KKR's performance revealed their lack of depth in pace bowling. Despite Cameron Green's impressive debut bowling spell and a late onslaught from Rovman Powell, KKR faltered in crucial moments. Green's all-round prowess with an unbeaten 32 tried to steady the ship but to no avail.

The defeat leaves KKR still searching for their first victory of the season, whereas LSG enjoys an upward trajectory in the standings. Questions loom over KKR's middle-over strategies and the costliness of missed opportunities as they remain winless after four matches.