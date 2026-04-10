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Melania Trump's Breaks Silence on Epstein Allegations

First lady Melania Trump has publicly denied any connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, labeling claims linking her to him as defamatory. She emphasized she never had a relationship with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell and urged Congress to prioritize hearings for Epstein's victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:18 IST
Melania Trump's Breaks Silence on Epstein Allegations
Melania Trump

In a rare public statement, First Lady Melania Trump has categorically denied having any connections to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The First Lady condemned rumors linking her to Epstein, calling them defamatory, and urged an end to such falsehoods.

She clarified that she never had any relationship with Epstein or his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, and explained that any interaction with them was merely a result of attending common social events. Trump emphasized her support for survivor-focused hearings for victims of Epstein's crimes.

The controversy around Epstein continues to pose political challenges for President Donald Trump, as past associations and conspiracy theories are scrutinized. Amid these scandals, Melania Trump's call for truth and accountability highlights her prioritization of justice for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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