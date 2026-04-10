First Lady Melania Trump vehemently denied any connections to financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a decisive statement made Thursday, she dispelled online rumors about Epstein introducing her to Donald Trump. Addressing media at the White House, Mrs. Trump called for hearings for Epstein's victims to share their stories.

Melania's address, marked by its urgency and formality beneath the presidential seal, has reignited public interest in the Epstein saga. Her remarks emerge amidst criticism of handling related disclosures, leading to recent dismissals among federal attorneys, adding layers of complexity to the case.

Although Melania Trump refrained from explaining the timing of her statement, advisor Marc Beckman conveyed her weariness with persistent falsehoods. This development coincides with controversies faltering in the media in the wake of geopolitics, yet spotlight Epstein's extensive ties with influential figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)