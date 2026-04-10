Senate Banking Committee Halts Kevin Warsh Confirmation

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will not be holding a confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh next week as initially planned. Warsh, selected by U.S. President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Reserve, was expected to face the committee soon.

Punchbowl News reported the development on Thursday, referencing information provided by two sources who are familiar with the planning process. The news raises questions about the future scheduling of Warsh's confirmation.

The Senate Banking Committee has thus far not issued a public comment or provided an explanation for the change in plans, prompting speculation about the potential reasons for the postponement.

(With inputs from agencies.)