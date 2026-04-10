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Senate Banking Committee Halts Kevin Warsh Confirmation

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has reportedly postponed plans for a confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Federal Reserve chairmanship. The report from Punchbowl News comes as the committee did not respond to inquiries regarding the decision's reasoning or future scheduling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:31 IST
Senate Banking Committee Halts Kevin Warsh Confirmation
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will not be holding a confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh next week as initially planned. Warsh, selected by U.S. President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Reserve, was expected to face the committee soon.

Punchbowl News reported the development on Thursday, referencing information provided by two sources who are familiar with the planning process. The news raises questions about the future scheduling of Warsh's confirmation.

The Senate Banking Committee has thus far not issued a public comment or provided an explanation for the change in plans, prompting speculation about the potential reasons for the postponement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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