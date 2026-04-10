Melania Trump Breaks Silence on Epstein, Sparks Renewed Attention

In an unexpected address, First Lady Melania Trump publicly denied any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, insisting she was never among his victims. Speaking from the White House, she called for Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein's victims, highlighting the importance of transparency amidst ongoing controversies surrounding her husband.

Melania took this decisive step as questions linger over the Trump administration's alleged mishandling of Epstein-related disclosures. Her address follows her husband's recent replacement of Attorney General Pam Bondi, sparking renewed attention on Epstein as tensions around related government files simmer.

The First Lady's statement, which challenged ongoing speculations, marks a rare political intervention by a First Lady. Many observers argue that Melania's call for truth and transparency could shift focus back to the Epstein saga, adding pressure on the Trump administration to resolve pressing questions.