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Melania Trump Breaks Silence on Epstein, Sparks Renewed Attention

First Lady Melania Trump denied any ties to Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting discussions around the disgraced financier. Emphasizing the need for transparency, she urged Congress for public hearings for victims, against a backdrop of political tension as her husband attempts to distance from the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 05:33 IST
Melania Trump Breaks Silence on Epstein, Sparks Renewed Attention
Melania Trump

In an unexpected address, First Lady Melania Trump publicly denied any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, insisting she was never among his victims. Speaking from the White House, she called for Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein's victims, highlighting the importance of transparency amidst ongoing controversies surrounding her husband.

Melania took this decisive step as questions linger over the Trump administration's alleged mishandling of Epstein-related disclosures. Her address follows her husband's recent replacement of Attorney General Pam Bondi, sparking renewed attention on Epstein as tensions around related government files simmer.

The First Lady's statement, which challenged ongoing speculations, marks a rare political intervention by a First Lady. Many observers argue that Melania's call for truth and transparency could shift focus back to the Epstein saga, adding pressure on the Trump administration to resolve pressing questions.

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