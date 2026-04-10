US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Upcoming Diplomatic Mission to India

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing for a visit to New Delhi next month. This announcement came after a significant meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington, where they discussed key topics such as trade and the Quad.

The meeting at the White House reviewed various elements of the US-India partnership, with a strong focus on critical minerals, defense, and the strategic Quad alliance. Ambassador Sergio Gor shared that both parties found the meeting notably productive, setting the stage for Rubio's India visit.

Further discussions between Misri and US officials like Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau and Under Secretary Allison Hooker addressed regional security, economic collaboration, and developments in West Asia. These talks aim to reinforce the shared priorities of both nations.