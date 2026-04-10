El-Shenawy's Four-Match Ban Shakes Egyptian Pro League
Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy received a four-match suspension after striking a referee during a game against Ceramica Cleopatra. The confrontation arose after a denied penalty appeal, leading to a 50,000 Egyptian pounds fine. The ban affects El-Shenawy's participation until the league play-offs' end.
Al-Ahly's goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy has been slapped with a four-match suspension for striking a referee following a 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra, the Egyptian Pro League officials announced on Thursday.
The incident unfolded when El-Shenawy, incensed by a denied penalty appeal during stoppage time, expressed his frustration by making contact with the referee. As a result, the player has been fined 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($942) for assaultive behavior, albeit non-violent.
This suspension poses a significant setback for Al-Ahly, with El-Shenawy expected to miss crucial matches until the final week of the league's play-offs. Al-Ahly currently ranks third with 41 points, trailing leaders Zamalek by five points.
(With inputs from agencies.)