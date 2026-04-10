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El-Shenawy's Four-Match Ban Shakes Egyptian Pro League

Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy received a four-match suspension after striking a referee during a game against Ceramica Cleopatra. The confrontation arose after a denied penalty appeal, leading to a 50,000 Egyptian pounds fine. The ban affects El-Shenawy's participation until the league play-offs' end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 07:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 07:19 IST
El-Shenawy's Four-Match Ban Shakes Egyptian Pro League

Al-Ahly's goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy has been slapped with a four-match suspension for striking a referee following a 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra, the Egyptian Pro League officials announced on Thursday.

The incident unfolded when El-Shenawy, incensed by a denied penalty appeal during stoppage time, expressed his frustration by making contact with the referee. As a result, the player has been fined 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($942) for assaultive behavior, albeit non-violent.

This suspension poses a significant setback for Al-Ahly, with El-Shenawy expected to miss crucial matches until the final week of the league's play-offs. Al-Ahly currently ranks third with 41 points, trailing leaders Zamalek by five points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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