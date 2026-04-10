Cage Match Clash: Presidential Sons Duel Looms

The United States may witness an unprecedented event leading up to its 250th Independence Day: a proposed cage match between politically opposed families. Hunter Biden, son of Democratic President Joe Biden, has challenged Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, sons of former Republican President Donald Trump, to a faceoff.

The suggestion came after a call from Andrew Callaghan, a left-wing social media commentator, reaching out to Biden about organizing the fight. Despite the improbability of the event, Biden has expressed his commitment, stating he'd participate wholeheartedly. So far, there has been no response from the Trump family, and the fight's prospects remain unclear.

This potential showdown brings to mind earlier political rivalries, similar to those of tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, as well as historical duels like the infamous 1804 Burr-Hamilton duel. Meanwhile, the White House plans another competitive spectacle involving UFC fighters as part of the semiquincentennial celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)