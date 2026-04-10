Presidential Showdown: A Cage Match Proposal Stirs Buzz

In a surprising twist amidst preparations for the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations, Hunter Biden has proposed a cage match fight against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The potential showdown has captured public attention as it mirrors both historical and modern high-profile political conflicts.

The challenge came when Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, responded to conservative commentator Andrew Callaghan's invitation for the event. Biden expressed his eagerness to participate, emphasizing his commitment in a video shared on social media. Neither the Trump Organization nor the White House has commented on this proposal.

While the match's occurrence remains uncertain, the White House plans to highlight the anniversary with various events, including one featuring UFC fighters. This announcement comes after Trump continues to dispute his 2020 election loss, drawing parallels with previous political rivalries like the infamous duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton.

(With inputs from agencies.)