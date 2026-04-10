Fire Erupts Again at Mexico's Olmeca Refinery

A fire erupted at Pemex's Dos Bocas refinery in southern Mexico, which was quickly contained with no injuries reported. This marks the second blaze at the refinery in less than a month.

The incident occurred in a coke storage area, tackled by 150 emergency specialists with support from navy and defense personnel, as announced by President Claudia Sheinbaum. Despite social media images showing extensive smoke and fire, Reuters could not verify them immediately.

Pemex's director, Victor Rodriguez, is set to oversee recovery efforts. Built at $21 billion, this significant project aims to reduce fuel import dependence but has faced operational challenges since starting in 2024.