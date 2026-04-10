Tragedy on Wheels: School Van Fire Incident

In a tragic incident near Samaspur village, a school van carrying around 10 children caught fire, leaving five children and the driver with serious burns. According to police reports, the Ashish English Academy van was in transit when the fire broke out.

Upon receiving reports, police and fire brigade teams quickly arrived on the scene and launched a swift rescue operation. The injured individuals were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Initial investigations suggest that a short circuit may have sparked the blaze, though further inquiries are ongoing. The vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation process.