Justin Rose's Rollercoaster Return at the Masters

In a gripping return to Augusta National, Justin Rose delivered a promising opening round at the Masters, marking his first appearance since last year's playoff loss. Rose carded a two-under-par 70, placing him on par with players like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry.

The Englishman maintained a bogey-free status up to the 13th hole, propelling him to four under. However, his momentum faltered with a bogey on the 14th, followed by a birdie at the 15th, before additional bogeys on the 17th and 18th cost him a stronger finish.

Reflecting on his performance, Rose expressed satisfaction with his overall play despite challenging conditions marked by firmer greens and shifting winds. With a strong season under his belt, including a triumph at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rose remains focused and determined to finally earn the coveted Green Jacket.