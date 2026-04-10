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Justin Rose's Rollercoaster Return at the Masters

Justin Rose showcased a solid comeback at the Masters, opening with a two-under-par 70 at Augusta National. Despite a strong start, late bogeys saw him trailing three shots behind. Rose remains optimistic, attributing slow progress to learning curves, but stays committed to claiming the elusive Green Jacket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:06 IST
Justin Rose's Rollercoaster Return at the Masters

In a gripping return to Augusta National, Justin Rose delivered a promising opening round at the Masters, marking his first appearance since last year's playoff loss. Rose carded a two-under-par 70, placing him on par with players like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry.

The Englishman maintained a bogey-free status up to the 13th hole, propelling him to four under. However, his momentum faltered with a bogey on the 14th, followed by a birdie at the 15th, before additional bogeys on the 17th and 18th cost him a stronger finish.

Reflecting on his performance, Rose expressed satisfaction with his overall play despite challenging conditions marked by firmer greens and shifting winds. With a strong season under his belt, including a triumph at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rose remains focused and determined to finally earn the coveted Green Jacket.

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