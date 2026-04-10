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Sena Split Speculations: Shinde Refutes Defection Claims

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has denied reports suggesting that MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) plan to join his faction. Shinde labeled these rumors as baseless and intended to generate sensation. The denial comes after alleged reports of a secret meeting in Thane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:05 IST
Sena Split Speculations: Shinde Refutes Defection Claims
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed claims of defections within the Shiv Sena ranks as baseless. Contrary to reports of MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction joining Shinde's camp, Shinde categorically denied any such development.

'These rumors are being circulated just to create sensation,' remarked Shinde, directly addressing the buzz surrounding an alleged clandestine meeting with Sena (UBT) MPs in Thane.

Speculation had been rife about a potential split in the Sena (UBT), which currently has ten MPs, following Shinde's previous rebellion in 2022 that saw him depart from Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, gaining control of the party name and symbol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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