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Ukrainian Drone Operations: Countering Threats Beyond Borders

Ukrainian forces, using interceptor drones, targeted Iranian-designed Shahed drones in the Middle East during the Iran war. President Zelenskyy revealed these operations, aimed at supporting partners facing similar threats from Russia in Ukraine, marking a first public acknowledgment of Ukraine's active military role abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:50 IST
Ukrainian Drone Operations: Countering Threats Beyond Borders
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  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Ukrainian military personnel have successfully intercepted Iranian-designed Shahed drones in various Middle Eastern countries, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This operation is part of a wider initiative to assist allies in combating the same weaponry that poses threats in Ukraine from Russia.

Zelenskyy's disclosure stands as his first public recognition of Ukraine's direct military involvement overseas, emphasizing the use of homegrown, tested interceptor drones in these missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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