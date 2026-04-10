Ukrainian Drone Operations: Countering Threats Beyond Borders

In a significant development, Ukrainian military personnel have successfully intercepted Iranian-designed Shahed drones in various Middle Eastern countries, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This operation is part of a wider initiative to assist allies in combating the same weaponry that poses threats in Ukraine from Russia.

Zelenskyy's disclosure stands as his first public recognition of Ukraine's direct military involvement overseas, emphasizing the use of homegrown, tested interceptor drones in these missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)