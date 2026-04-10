CONMEBOL Backs Infantino for FIFA Reelection Amid Global Support

South America's football authority, CONMEBOL, publicly backed Gianni Infantino on Thursday should he opt to seek a fourth term as FIFA president. The governing council asserted unanimous support for Infantino's leadership as he considers a potential run for the 2027–2031 period.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez lauded Infantino's contributions to the advancement of football in South America, acknowledging his global influence. 'Your commitment and visionary efforts are essential for our region and the sport's worldwide growth,' he said.

This endorsement marks CONMEBOL as the first federation to support Infantino's re-election bid. Infantino, who became FIFA president in 2016, has expanded major tournaments but faced criticism over governance and scheduling pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)