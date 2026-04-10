Honey Pricing Policy Guardrails Extended
The government has extended the minimum import price (MIP) on natural honey, set at USD 1400 per tonne, until December 31 this year. This move aims to discourage cheap imports. An additional export condition for feathers and skins has also been announced by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has extended the minimum import price for natural honey to USD 1400 per tonne until December 31, 2026. This is part of a strategy to curb the influx of inexpensive honey imports.
The government directive, announced on Friday, is designed to support domestic producers and maintain quality standards in the honey market by setting a price floor on imports.
Additionally, a fresh condition was introduced regarding the export of feathers, skins, and other animal derivatives, highlighting regulatory adjustments beyond the honey sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)