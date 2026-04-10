Honey Pricing Policy Guardrails Extended

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has extended the minimum import price for natural honey to USD 1400 per tonne until December 31, 2026. This is part of a strategy to curb the influx of inexpensive honey imports.

The government directive, announced on Friday, is designed to support domestic producers and maintain quality standards in the honey market by setting a price floor on imports.

Additionally, a fresh condition was introduced regarding the export of feathers, skins, and other animal derivatives, highlighting regulatory adjustments beyond the honey sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)