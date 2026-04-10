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India Delays Coal Plant Shutdown Amid Summer Power Demand

India postpones shutting down 10,000 megawatts of coal-fired power capacity until July to meet summer demand. Meanwhile, 8,000 megawatts of gas-fired capacity struggles due to high fuel costs exacerbated by the Iran conflict, according to Piyush Singh, additional secretary in the federal power ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:04 IST
India Delays Coal Plant Shutdown Amid Summer Power Demand
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India will delay shutting down 10,000 megawatts of coal-fired power generation capacity until July, responding to the country's summer power demand.

Piyush Singh, additional secretary in the federal power ministry, announced the postponement on Friday.

Meanwhile, around 8,000 megawatts of gas-fired generation capacity is affected by increased fuel costs, a situation worsened by the ongoing Iran conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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