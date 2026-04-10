India Delays Coal Plant Shutdown Amid Summer Power Demand

India will delay shutting down 10,000 megawatts of coal-fired power generation capacity until July, responding to the country's summer power demand.

Piyush Singh, additional secretary in the federal power ministry, announced the postponement on Friday.

Meanwhile, around 8,000 megawatts of gas-fired generation capacity is affected by increased fuel costs, a situation worsened by the ongoing Iran conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)