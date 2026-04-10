UDF Eyes Historic Win Despite Speculations in Kerala Elections

In a recent press interaction, senior Congress leader V D Satheesan projected an overwhelming victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala's recent assembly elections. He confidently stated that the UDF could achieve a clean sweep across five key districts—Malappuram, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta—totaling 43 seats.

Satheesan attributed this potential triumph to the UDF's extensive efforts over the past five years, which successfully reclaimed voters lost in 2005. He also highlighted significant support from minorities and marginalized communities, coupled with a strong anti-incumbency wave against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Dismissing speculation about the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects, Satheesan refuted any stronghold breakthrough by them, instead spotlighting possible backlash against the LDF's campaign spending. He reiterated confidence in a clear UDF victory, underlined by increased voter turnout and reinvigorated electoral lists.