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Nitish Kumar's New Political Chapter Begins in Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's Chief Minister for over two decades, has taken oath as a Rajya Sabha member, marking a significant transition in his political career. The oath ceremony, administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, was attended by notable political figures. Kumar's move ends his longstanding rule in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:23 IST
Nitish Kumar's New Political Chapter Begins in Rajya Sabha
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, the veteran leader and Chief Minister of Bihar for more than two decades, officially took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday. The ceremony was held in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, who administered the oath in a brief ceremony.

The event was attended by significant political figures, including Union Minister J P Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking Kumar's transition from state leadership to a national role. Other notable attendees included Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary and JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha.

This transition to the Upper House of Parliament comes as Kumar steps down from his role in Bihar, where he has resigned as a member of the State Legislative Council. His election to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 led to this pivotal change, closing a major chapter in his state political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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