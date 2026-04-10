Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the ruling party at the center imported voters from other states to influence the Assam elections.

Addressing a rally in North 24 Parganas, Banerjee criticized the neutrality of central agencies, claiming political bias under the BJP's regime. She alleged a massive voter roll deletion affecting both Hindu and Muslim communities, raising concerns ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal.

Banerjee, invoking trust in her leadership, urged voters to support her across all constituencies. She also condemned alleged restrictions on food choices in BJP-ruled states and demanded accountability from top officials for failing to protect migrant workers from West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)