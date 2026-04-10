Fishy Politics: West Bengal's Pisciculture Debate

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that fish production in West Bengal has significantly increased during her tenure. Addressing an election rally in North 24 Parganas, Banerjee refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier remarks that the state lagged in pisciculture compared to Bihar.

Banerjee went on to highlight that fish production grew by 1.72 lakh metric tonnes under her governance, reaching 23.74 lakh metric tonnes. She also mentioned that earnings for fisherfolk have risen, while fish imports from other states have decreased. Banerjee defended her regime's impact on the sector amid Modi's claims of underperformance.

Prime Minister Modi had alleged that West Bengal imports fish to meet demand, promising that a BJP-led government would ensure self-sufficiency in fisheries. He emphasized the central government's commitment by pointing to the establishment of a dedicated ministry for fisherfolk, along with a record budget allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)